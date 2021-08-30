LAHORE: Punjab Government Spokesperson Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Monday said that people are tired of listening to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership’s big words.

Expressing his views on the current political situation in the country, the minister in statement said Shehbaz Sharif was uttering same old hollow words. Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan also termed the statement of waiting for another opportunity as ridiculous.

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif demanded a fair and transparent next General Elections scheduled to be held in 2023.

Talking to media outside Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum, the PML-N leader said that the one elected by the people of Pakistan should serve the nation honestly.

Currently, the country is facing the rule of most incompetent government in the history, he added.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif expressed his resolve to take the public rally towards Islamabad against inflation.

Addressing a public gathering of the anti-government alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Karachi, the PML-N president said that the corrupt government will be buried politically under the leadership of PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“The public rally against inflation has to be taken to Islamabad. If Allah Almighty gives us a chance, we will end inflation,” Shehbaz Sharif maintained.

He also said that Imran Khan had announced packages worth billions of rupees but had not released funds till date.

Counting the key achievements of the PML-N in Punjab, the party president mentioned that medicines were available free of cost in the hospitals and the children were provided laptops and scholarships.