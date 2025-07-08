By Staff Reporter

This country is ours, we are not going to run away: Ali Bukhari, Pakistan has achieved a major victory in the battle for justice: Khurram Dastgir, We need investment in the country: Dr Salman Shah

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group Of NewsPaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat he said that PTI’s movements no longer have the impact they had before, PTI members will not run the movement anymore, things are not going well for PTI, PTI members are divided among themselves, dissension is increasing day by day among PTI members, PTI will not call for protest on August 14, PTI protest will flop, business people are not coming to the country, corruption must be eradicated from the country, the stock market is going up against us, unemployment is on the rise in the country, Asif Ali Zardari is a corrupt politician, the biggest problem in the country is the economy.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Ali Bukhari while talking in talk show Sachi Baat he said we are not being allowed to meet the founder, the situation in the country is very bad at the moment, PTI is the biggest party in the country, we are sitting outside even after winning the elections, this government is 47 years old, we will not make a deal with anyone, PTI founder will come out soon, God willing, how long can these founders of PTI be kept in jail, the founder of the movement has said that he will run it, God willing.

Ali Bukhari will launch the movement when the final call is given by the founder of the movement, this country is ours, we are not going to run away, final date for launching movement has not been set yet, we should meet the founder, Khurram Dastgir said very good things, instead of building a bridge of praise, said Ali Bukhari. People are not being given their basic rights, there is no rule or regulator for social media, they can’t stop social media.

Former Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir while talking in talk show Sachi Baat he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has put the country on the path of development, providing employment to people, Pakistan has achieved a major victory in the battle for justice, the Prime Minister is aware of the problems, he will only end poverty, our visit was very successful, we presented our position firmly, if we want to benefit from outside, we have to close the cracks within Pakistan, we are trying very hard to get business people to come to Pakistan, trying to remove every obstacle, Donald Trump knows the art of getting media attention, the stock market is of great importance, we have to establish new institutions, Armed forces inflicted the worst defeat on India, Pakistan defeated a country ten times bigger, we have to work together for the betterment of the country, we must end our internal differences, Social media should not spread false news, we should use freedom of expression properly, we should not throw away people’s honor, social media users spread false news to increase their views, We should avoid spreading false news, the government is determined to provide relief to the people, Asif Ali Zardari is a very good politician, we should respect the decisions of our courts, not everything gets done right away, it’s done slowly, we should compare governments to see which one is doing the right thing, investment in the country must be fixed, we have to leave the past behind and move forward, whenever the PML-N came to power, the situation in the country improved, Mian Nawaz Sharif is not going to meet the founder, there is no truth in the reports of Mian Sahib meeting with the founder.

Former Finance Minister Dr Salman Shah talking in talk show Sachi Baat he said that the government cannot improve the economy because it does not have this power, business people are not coming to the country, says Dr. no one has paid attention to investment for the last 15 years, that’s why our business conditions are not good, the tax system has destroyed our investments, business people are afraid to bring money into the country, PTI came for three years, but their government has been in power for the past fifteen years, the government must take steps for the betterment of the country, we need investment in the country.