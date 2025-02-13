Transparency International’s latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) has delivered yet another blow to Pakistan’s already tarnished reputation in governance. The country’s score has dropped by two points in 2024, standing at an abysmal 27. This decline is particularly embarrassing given the slight improvement recorded in 2023, which had been widely celebrated as a positive indicator of better governance. The current regression exposes the fragility of such claims and raises questions about accountability. While many had rushed to take credit for the previous year’s gains, there is deafening silence when it comes to taking responsibility for the setback.

Pakistan’s CPI trend since 2018 presents a worrying picture. With the exception of 2023, the country has consistently performed worse each year, indicating a troubling rise in corruption. This downward trajectory has paralleled the growing influence of unelected stakeholders in governance, reinforcing concerns that hybrid regimes tend to lack transparency and accountability. In contrast, from 2012 to 2018, Pakistan demonstrated steady progress in tackling corruption, a period marked by relatively stronger institutional frameworks and democratic governance. This contrast should prompt deep reflection among policymakers and stakeholders on what is going wrong and what must be done to course-correct.

One of the most alarming implications of corruption, as highlighted by Transparency International, is its detrimental impact on climate-related policies and financing. Pakistan is already struggling to combat the devastating effects of climate change, yet its governance failures are obstructing progress on this front. Corruption stymies the enforcement of environmental regulations, misappropriates funds meant for climate resilience, and weakens the overall policy framework needed to address climate threats. The delays in implementing necessary regulations under the Climate Change Act of 2017, as well as inefficiencies in establishing relevant institutions, have left Pakistan’s climate financing far below the projected $348 billion required by 2030.

This is an issue of paramount importance. Pakistan must collaborate with international partners to secure climate adaptation funds, but its persistent reputation for financial mismanagement could discourage much-needed investment. Given the scale of the climate crisis, the country cannot afford to let corruption continue eroding its efforts. It is imperative that anti-corruption initiatives receive the same level of urgency as efforts to secure climate finance.

The government must take immediate steps to strengthen accountability mechanisms, reinforce anti-corruption institutions, and ensure transparency in climate-related funding and policies. Without this, Pakistan risks not only economic setbacks but also irreversible environmental devastation. The Achilles’ heel of corruption must be addressed before it cripples the nation’s fight against climate change and sustainable development.