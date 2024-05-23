We cannot understand the sufferings and miseries of people by the intensity of temperature during summer. Worse weather can develop even if the temperature is not high degrees Celsius. If the temperature is between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius and the humidity is much above and there is little airflow, there may be a danger of overheating. During April, amidst occasional rains, heat was there.

The cause of the sweltering weather is climate change because of the excessive release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, which is due to the indifference of the leaders of rich countries, i.e. created by man as well as the contribution of nature.

Greenhouse gases are termed those in the atmosphere that absorb and emit radiant energy within the range of electromagnetic radiation. Greenhouse gases include water vapor, carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, ozone, etc.

No animal including humans can survive without oxygen. Humans take in oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide through breathing. Organisms are constantly consuming large amounts of oxygen from the atmosphere, yet oxygen is not exhausted. This is mainly because green plants absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen.

The fact that no animal including humans can survive without oxygen was known only 252 years ago when the German chemist Carl Wilhelm Schell discovered oxygen in 1771. That is, further research will continue to know whether there are any other gases or chemicals in the atmosphere.

In contrast, a healthy environment is the harmonious form of every component of the environment. Disruption of this harmonious form is environmental pollution. The environment suffers from pollution due to various reasons. Among them, factors created by man are also making nature intolerable.

The lethal chemicals and toxic substances that enter the food chain and cause severe reactions to all types of organisms worldwide are particularly responsible for environmental pollution.

Moreover, population density, oil spills, volcanoes, wildfires, freezing or melting of ice in various places, including the Antarctic Ocean and the Himalayan Mountains, erosion or changing course of seas and rivers; filling or polluting canals, billows, rivers, drains, ponds, and lakes, lack of vegetation, floods, cyclones, and lightning are causing climate change by releasing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Because of these reasons, the continuous release of water vapor, carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, nitrogen, argon, helium, neon, methane, carbon monoxide, and hydrogen is making the atmosphere toxic which is reducing the lifespan of humans and animals. If we do not bring under control the climate change, the survival of all species, including humans can face a severe challenge.

According to a survey conducted, many cities are unfit for living due to the release of five toxic gases. Among them are carbon monoxide, nitric oxide, nitrogen dioxide, volatile organic compounds, and weight gases. If we do not finish any of these toxins, no human or animal will survive.

The atmosphere inside the city is toxic due to pollution. There are only mosquitoes and stench. Besides, uncontrolled dumping of garbage, brick kilns and factories, construction work, and burning of waste is all because of the negligence of the responsible regulatory bodies i.e. by man.

Rich or industrialized countries are responsible for 50 percent of the world’s total carbon emissions despite having smaller populations. As a result, extreme heat waves, floods, droughts, and fires are increasing in the world. The affected poor countries are waiting for compensation from the rich countries responsible for causing this global warming.

Because nature is making a small contribution to climate change, we must adjust to this climate by controlling human and nature-induced warming as much as possible. We can only find a way to live if we make our own country clean and livable.