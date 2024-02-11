Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf asked for resignations and affidavits from the members after contacting the successful candidates supported by the People’s Party and Muslim League-N.

According to sources, PPP and Muslim League-N have contacted more than 20 members supported by PTI.

Sources say that after these contacts, PTI leader Gohar Khan asked for resignations and affidavits from the members through Umair Niazi.

Sources said that the purpose of taking resignations and affidavits is to prevent independent members from switching loyalties.

Waseem Qadir, general secretary of PTI Lahore, who succeeded from NA 121, joined the PML-N

It should be noted that after the general elections in the country, the manipulation to form the government at the center is going on and independent candidates have become important.