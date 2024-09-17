New Delhi: India’s opposition party Congress, while promising to give Kashmir its lost rights, said that under Modi, Kashmir has become a graveyard of dreams.

According to Indian media, Congress leader Pawan Khera has said on the Kashmir policy that there is no good situation for the oppressed and helpless Kashmiris. The Congress leader said that in 2019, India has taken complete control of Kashmir by abolishing its special status. Pawan Khera further said that Occupied Kashmir has become a state which has been deprived of its rights and made a Union Territory. The Congress leader further said that since the abrogation of Article 370, Modi has done oppressive politics on Occupied Kashmir. It is important to get back the freedom of Kashmir.Congress leader Pawan Khera said that we promise to ensure the restoration of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. These views were expressed by Congress leader Pawan Khera at the beginning of the election campaign for the elections to be held in Jammu and Kashmir next week.