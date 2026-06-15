Pakistan’s prestige has increased a lot: Moinuddin Haider, I don’t see any corruption: Dr. Nelson Azeem, Pakistan’s name has now gone to number one: Ijaz Mahmood

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said the ceremony of the US-Iran agreement in Switzerland is a matter of great honor. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is playing an important role in the country’s development. congratulations on the victory of peace. nothing like what Pakistan has done has been done in 78 years. prime minister Shehbaz Sharif is doing a great job. Ishaq Dar, Mohsin Naqvi are also playing very important roles. Pakistan is currently the number one country in the world. differences should be resolved for the betterment of the country. corruption is increasing day by day. unemployment is on the rise in the country. relief should have been given to the people in the budget. US stands with Israel in internal affairs.

Former Interior Minister Lieutenant General (retd) Moinuddin Haider said Pakistan’s prestige has increased a lot. Strait of Hormuz will open after agreement. all this has happened due to Pakistan’s efforts. Pakistan’s internal situation needs to be improved. the state is like a mother. everyone has to play an important role for the betterment of the country. we all have to raise our voice for the truth. the stock exchange rate has increased due to the agreement. oil prices will also decrease. US bombing has damaged gas and petrol fields in some areas of Iran. things will return to normal soon after the peace agreement. overseas Pakistanis are sending money to the country, this is a great blessing. foreign money should be brought back. industry is not functioning in the country. we need to fix the investment climate. US, Iran will agree on some issues in deal. and some matters will be agreed upon later. things will cool down soon after US-Iran deal. for the first time, people in America have risen against Israel. the American people are saying that Israel has done a lot wrong. Trump has angered Netanyahu. Trump told Netanyahu that we are close to a deal, why did you attack. Israel is doing everything at the behest of America. stopping attacks on Beirut is part of this agreement. a good agreement was reached with Iran during the Obama era. Trump has terminated the agreement made during the Obama era.

MNA PML-N Dr. Nelson Azeem said i don’t see any corruption. congratulations on behalf of the entire nation on the US-Iran agreement. all this was possible due to the efforts of the Prime Minister and Field Marshal. this is the first time in 78 years that this has happened. Ishaq Dar and Mohsin Naqvi also made great efforts in this agreement. Pakistan has received great respect due to the agreement. the government is always playing an important role in the country’s development. the money that has gone out of the country should be brought back. real estate has improved significantly. people should trust and start businesses. real estate business will provide employment to people. property will start going up again. file business should be closed and registry should be done. people sell files and go out. America is helping Israel.

Air Vice Marshal (retd) Ijaz Mahmood said Pakistan’s name has now gone to number one. we have to fix the internal situation in our country. everyone has to play their role for the betterment of the country. every year there are budget expectations. budget does not change people’s conditions. the government should have provided relief to the people in the budget.