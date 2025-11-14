Mr Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan, were also part of the delegation.

The President welcomed the delegation and said that Pakistan greatly values its multi-faceted relationship with Tajikistan, embedded in common history, culture and linguistic affinity, with Pakistan being one of the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with Tajikistan in 1992. He said that the two states should further enhance political, cultural and people-to-people contacts.

Terming Tajikistan as a bridge to the heart of Central Asia, the President said that Pakistan is equally Tajikistan’s gateway to international waters. The two states can play a significant role in promoting peace and stability in the region, the President said.

President Zardari highlighted the vast potential of bilateral trade and investment, especially in the energy sector and said that this must be further explored. Pakistan is fully committed to the timely completion of the flagship project CASA-1000, he said.

The President expressed satisfaction over the expanding defence cooperation between the two states, manifested through the frequent exchange of visits of the leadership of the two armed forces. Successful organisation of the Dosti-II exercise is a testimony to the historic defence ties between the two brotherly states, he said.

The Tajik Defence Minister expressed Tajikistan’s interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation with Pakistan across multiple sectors.