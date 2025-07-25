New York: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, while chairing a high-level meeting on cooperation between the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations at the United Nations Security Council, has said that Islamophobia is a growing global threat, to which the world must adopt a common strategy.

Ishaq Dar said that collective action against Islamophobia is inevitable and the international community must take practical steps on this sensitive issue.

He stressed that the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir should be given their fundamental right of self-determination, which is promised in the UN resolutions themselves.

Describing the chairmanship of the meeting as an honor for Pakistan, the Deputy Prime Minister said that the increasing cooperation between the OIC and the UN can play a key role in dealing with the crises facing humanity.

He pointed out that the OIC has played a significant role in establishing peace not only in occupied Kashmir, but also in other troubled regions including Libya, Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen.

Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan fully believes that the OIC’s relationship with the United Nations should be stronger and more meaningful.

It may be recalled that two days ago, the Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution submitted by Pakistan, which urged member states to resolve international disputes through peaceful means such as negotiations, mediation or judicial adjudication.