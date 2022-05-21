<!-- wp:image {"width":1042,"height":557} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/hulusi1653117620-0\/hulusi1653117620-0.jpg" alt="" width="1042" height="557"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Minister of National Defence of the Republic of <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Turkey General<\/a> (retd) Hulusi Akar called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed issues of mutual interest, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.\u00a0<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The two discussed regional stability, as well as defence and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>According to the military's media wing, the visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan\u2019s contribution to regional security and connectivity and also reaffirmed Turkey\u2019s full sport to Pakistan\u2019s stance on regional and international issues.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>During the meeting, both COAS and the Turkish defence minister <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">reiterated the desire<\/a> to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for bringing peace and stability to the region.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The Turkish national defence minister has met the army chief several times during the past few years.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In a similar meeting last year, the army chief had said that both countries share a great history of brotherly relations which is being transformed into an enduring partnership.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Akar has repeatedly expressed deep appreciation on behalf of Turkey for Pakistan's efforts and <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">sacrifices<\/a> in the war against terrorism.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In 2017 General Qamar Javed Bajwa was awarded the Legion of Merit in Ankara in recognition of his services in the promotion of Pakistan-Turkey defence ties.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->