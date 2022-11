RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), paid a goodbye visit to Quetta Garrison on Tuesday.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that COAS General Bajwa chatted with commanders and soldiers while placing a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument at the Quetta Garrison.

The army chief recognised the corps’ and its formations’ contributions to the province’s peace and stability.