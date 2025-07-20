Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited the Chakwal district on Saturday to express condolences and show solidarity with families affected by recent floods and cloudbursts, according to media reports.

Meeting with the affected families, the provincial chief executive announced a compensation of Rs1 million for each family that suffered losses in the calamity. She assured the victims that the government stands by them and will ensure timely assistance and rebuilding efforts.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, the Chief Minister ordered the immediate restoration of damaged communication bridges and announced the construction of a new steel bridge on Jhelum Road to improve connectivity.

During the briefing, MPA Sultan Haider informed the Chief Minister that his constituency had suffered significant destruction due to monsoon rains and requested that relief efforts prioritise his area. In response, CM Maryam directed the relevant departments to estimate total damages and ensure swift compensation to affected communities.