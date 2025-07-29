Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has challenged the federal government and his rivals to topple his administration through political and democratic means, asserting that he stands firmly with PTI founder Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media during his appearance at Islamabad district courts, Gandapur said, “We are with Imran Khan and will remain with him. On August 5, people from across the country will come out to protest. The PTI founder will be released, and we are not afraid of false cases against us.”

Gandapur claimed the cases against him were baseless, adding, “This case has been ongoing since 2016. Weapons and bottles were falsely attributed to me, but at that time, I was not even present, nor was the vehicle mine. This is a battle for truth, and we will win.”

He also announced that he would lead protests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the hearing of the alcohol and arms recovery case, Gandapur surrendered before the court, following which his arrest warrants were canceled.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti allowed him to leave the court and withdrew the show-cause notice issued to his guarantor.

The case against Gandapur was registered at Bara Kahu Police Station in Islamabad.