Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the Transport Department is continuously working for better travel facilities in the province and citizens will get more good news soon.

Talking to the media on the occasion of the launch of a special pink bus service for women on the Green Line BRT route, Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that special bikes are being prepared for children with special abilities, which will be provided free of cost.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that to empower women, the Sindh government has expanded the scope of the pink bus service, pink BRT buses have started from Nashimi to Surjani and soon pink buses will also run in Edhi Orange Line BRT and Green Line.

He said that the Prime Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab Chief Ministers should also start such buses for women in their provinces.

He said that the process of distributing bikes will be completed through daily meetings. He said that providing facilities to every section of the society is a shared responsibility and the transport department is working with this objective.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that double-decker buses are coming to the province next week and will initially run on Shara-e-Faisal. If necessary, their route will be further extended. New buses are being started as a pilot project in the corridor and BRT, which has received positive response from the citizens.

He said that the outstanding issues have been resolved with the Asian Development Bank, an open briefing will be given on transport projects in Karachi in the presence of all political parties and stakeholders, the Sindh government is providing free fertilizer to farmers and wheat cultivation will increase with subsidies.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that under the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, ownership rights of houses of two million flood victims have been given to women, Benazir Income Support Program was also started for the economic autonomy of women and President Asif Zardari launched BISP.

He said that in the past, families were not dragged into politics and political criticism of family members was not appropriate, Faryal Talpur was arrested in false cases and was transferred from hospital to jail on the moon night of Eid, women of all parties deserve respect.

He said that equality and uniformity have been strengthened through constitutional amendments. Criticism on this amendment is not appropriate because major bar associations have supported it.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had promised to provide buses, so now fulfill it, the Sindh government is working for every class and the improvement in the transport sector will continue.