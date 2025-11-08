The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan hosted the Sangam Gala 2025. Mr. Jiang Zaidong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Federal Minister for Investment, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of the Pakistan-China Institute, and Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, Minister of State for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination attended the event, which brought together representatives from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan. Participants represented a wide range of sectors, including government, political parties, religious communities, think tanks, and media, covering all age groups.

During the sessions, attendees engaged in extensive exchanges, sharing updates on their respective countries’ development, recounting heartwarming stories of China–Pakistan friendship, and discussing prospects for future cooperation. Both sides agreed that the ongoing modernization efforts in China and Pakistan have opened up broad avenues for collaboration. In particular, the proposals outlined in China’s 15th Five-Year Plan—focused on building a community with a shared future for mankind, promoting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and expanding high-standard opening up—present important opportunities for strengthening the China–Pakistan community with a shared future. These initiatives also provide strong momentum for upgrading CPEC and solid support for the two countries to jointly advance economic globalization.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to carrying forward the ironclad friendship, deepening practical cooperation, and working together to create a brighter shared future.