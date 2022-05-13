<!-- wp:image {"width":877,"height":658} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/676932-PakChina-1393537274\/676932-PakChina-1393537274.jpg" alt="" width="877" height="658"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>BEIJING: China stands ready to <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">synergise<\/a> the development strategy with Pakistan to support Islamabad\u2019s efforts for upholding economic and financial stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Spokesperson Zhao told during his regular briefing in Beijing that both the countries had agreed to carry forward traditional friendship and they would never allow any force to sabotage their strategic cooperative partnership.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The spokesperson further said that the two sides hoped to pursue high quality development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) while maintaining the smooth running and operation of existing important projects.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWe will further deepen cooperation in industrial and other areas to boost the driving force for Pakistan\u2019s economic development and its economic resilience,\u201d the<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Chinese foreign ministry<\/a> spokesperson said in response to a question.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Referring to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi\u2019s virtual meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday, he said that the two ministers agree to strengthening \u201cour strategic cooperative partnerships and political cooperation\u201d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIt is also the first official bilateral meeting after Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was sworn in,\u201d he said. \u201cBoth agreed that China and Pakistan should carry forward our traditional friendship,\u201d Zhao added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He told reporters that the two foreign ministers exchanged views on further strengthening the safeguarding of safety for Chinese citizens and institutions in Pakistan during their first meeting since the new government in Pakistan came into office.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe foreign minister of Pakistan has reiterated that the China-Pakistan friendship remained the cornerstone for Pakistan\u2019s foreign policy and is also a strategic priority for Pakistan,\u201d he said. \u201cFriendship towards China remained the shared consensus in Pakistan, transcending <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">political differences.\u201d<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Zhao Lijian remarked that China and Pakistan would deepen practical cooperation across the board. \u201cChina stands ready to synergise the development strategy with Pakistan to support Pakistan\u2019s efforts in upholding economic and financial stability,\u201d he added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>State Councillor Wang Yi stressed that longstanding friendship between the two friendly countries would not be changed by individual incident and \u201cwith the concerted efforts of both sides, our partnership will continue to develop with our long-term friendship,\u201d he said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->