SHANGHAI: China has conducted a land-based missile intercept test that “achieved its planned purpose,” according to the Defense Ministry, which described the test as defensive and not aimed at any specific country.

As part of President Xi Jinping’s ambitious modernization plan, China has increased research into a wide range of missiles, from those that can destroy satellites in orbit to powerful nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles.Beijing has tested missile interceptors before; the most recent previous public announcement of a test was in February 2021, and before that in 2018.