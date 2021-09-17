CHITRAL: The fire eruption in the Chitral Gol National Park has on Friday engulfed chilgoza pine trees, confirmed the Divisional Forest Officer.

The forest department and rescue officials, alongside the locals, have been engaged in extinguishing the blaze in the Lower Chitral forest that has taken over the segment of pine trees of chilgoza. It was a time of chilgoza crop harvest, said the local DFO.

We are investigating the reason behind the fire eruption, he said. It has yet to be determined what losses, both monetary and in terms of lives, the fire has caused.

Separately on Thursday from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at least seven people were killed and 12 sustained wounded in firing between rival groups during funeral prayers in district Lower Dir following a land dispute.

The terrifying incident took place in Lower Dir’s Toormang Dara in which two rival groups opened fire on each other during funeral prayers allegedly over a land dispute. Police said that the rival groups opened fire on each other when they were attending funeral prayers. Police said that the bodies and wounded persons were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Timergara.