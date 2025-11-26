A recent study has debunked the common misconception about children’s screen time.

Researchers at the University of South Australia in Australia analyzed data from more than 133,000 children and young people under the age of 18, and came up with some surprising results.

According to the study, digital tools such as health apps, fitness trackers and online programs are having a positive impact on the health of children and young people.

According to the study, children who used digital tools were found to be doing an extra 10 to 20 minutes of physical activity per day. Some programs also reduced the children’s sedentary habits, and they sat for 20 to 25 minutes less per day than usual.

The study found that the participants’ diets improved. These diets included fruits, vegetables and low-fat foods.

Furthermore, weight changes were modest, but there was a consistent improvement in both body weight and fat. However, there was no significant effect on sleep.