Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir to attend funeral of martyred Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Field Marshal Asim Munir was welcomed by senior Iranian officials upon his arrival in Iran. Chief of Defense Forces Seyyed Asim Munir will attend the funeral of Ayatollah Khamenei tomorrow.

It should be remembered that the United States and Israel attacked Ayatollah Khamenei’s compound in Tehran on February 28, 2026, as a result of which the Iranian Supreme Leader was martyred along with other important figures.