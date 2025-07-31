ISLAMABAD:Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi on Wednesday contacted Opposition leader in National Assembly, Omar Ayub, following a letter Ayub had sent addressing key national concerns.According to sources, the Chief Justice invited Ayub to meet him in Islamabad this Friday. However, he declined the invitation, citing fears of arrest upon arrival.In his response, Ayub reportedly told the top judge that he could not risk visiting Islamabad. “If I come to meet you, I may not be able to return – I will be arrested,” he stated.

Upon Ayub's refusal, the chief justice asked for an alternative meeting location. Ayub then expressed his willingness to meet in Peshawar instead.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi is scheduled to hear cases at the Supreme Court’s Peshawar Registry on Friday.