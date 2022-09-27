Magnus Carlsen, the current world chess champion, has publicly accused Hans Niemann of cheating. He said in a statement that he thought Mr. Niemann had “cheated more—and more recently—than he has publicly admitted,” but he provided no proof.Niemann, who defeated Carlsen this month in a significant shock, had previously faced veiled charges.

The 19-year-old Niemann has accused Carlsen of attempting to destroy his career while denying cheating in chess competitions. The adolescent has twice admitted cheating online when he was 12 and 16, but vehemently denies ever cheating at the gaming table.

He even indicated he was prepared to play in the buff to demonstrate his good faith.The controversy started earlier this month when Magnus Carlsen, widely regarded as the best player of all time, lost to Mr. Niemann at the Sinquefield Cup, snapping his 53-game streak of perfect play in classical chess.

He then withdrew from the competition despite their still being six rounds left, and he afterward tweeted a clip of José Mourinho, the manager of Real Madrid, saying: “If I talk, I am in huge danger.”In an online competition where the two met again the previous week, Magnus Carlsen left after only one move, ostensibly in protest of Mr. Niemann’s involvement.

I’m frustrated,” Mr. Carlsen wrote in a message that was published late on Monday on Twitter. I wish to keep competing in the best chess tournaments at the highest level.”I think chess cheating is a serious concern and an existential threat to the game,” he continued.

I also think that those who care about the integrity of the game we love, including chess organizers, should seriously consider enhancing security protocols and procedures for spotting cheaters in over-the-board competitions. I think Niemann has cheated more lately than he has openly acknowledged.

