India once again started spreading negative propaganda regarding the hosting of Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation, which visited Pakistan in connection with the Champions Trophy, expressed satisfaction over the upgradation of stadiums including security in Pakistan. However, the Indian media has started spreading false news that the ICC delegation has expressed concern about hosting the event in Pakistan.

Read more: Mohsin Naqvi assures ICC delegation of timely completion of upgradation of stadiums The delegation that visited Pakistan included ICC Senior Manager Events Sarah Edgar, Event Manager and Champions Trophy Event Lead Aoun Muhammad Zaidi, General Manager Cricket Wasim Khan, Security Manager David Muskar and Broadcast Consultant Mansoor Manj. The ICC delegation also met Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi, in which he was informed about the upgradation of stadiums, security plans and facilities provided to cricket fans.

Read more: ‘Champions Trophy, Jay Shah to be elected unopposed! Looks like a deal. On the other hand, India has not yet made any announcement regarding its squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, due to which the schedule of the tournament has been delayed. Read more: ‘Champions Trophy 2025; India will come or not! The official position has not come yet. It should be noted that the Champions Trophy is scheduled in February and March next year in which the top 8 teams will participate.