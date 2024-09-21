Islamabad: The post of General Secretary in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf is still vacant for 14 days.

According to Express News, despite the passage of 14 days, the new General Secretary of PTI could not be appointed, Umar Ayub officially resigned from the post of General Secretary on September 7. According to the sources, Salman Akram Raja was likely to be appointed as the Secretary General after the instructions of the Founder Chairman, the appointment of the new Secretary General will be with the approval of the Chairman PTI. According to sources, some PTI leaders have reservations about the appointment of Salman Akram Raja as Secretary General.