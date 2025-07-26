Karachi: Chairman PCB and Asian Cricket Council Mohsin Naqvi announced the dates of the Asia Cup.

Mohsin Naqvi said in a message on the social networking website X (formerly Twitter) that I am happy to confirm the schedule of the Asia Cup 2025, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates.

He said that this prestigious tournament will be played from September 9 to September 28, in which we are looking forward to wonderful cricket matches. The detailed schedule of the tournament will be released soon.

It should be remembered that the Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted by India, in which teams from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Hong Kong and Oman will participate.