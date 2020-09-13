Centre starts the accountability process of ministries, provinces

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit has commenced the accountability process of all ministries, divisions and provinces by compiling reports on basis of the number of public complaints resolved by the concerned authorities. The PM’s performance delivery unit has compiled reports regarding 25 ministries and two provinces so far, whereas the scrutiny of more two provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has also been started. The unit will unveil the performance reports on October 28. Furthermore, the concerned unit initiated preparation of a performance report of 10 ministries including privatisation, national health and poverty alleviation, law and justice, science and technology, narcotics control, Kashmir affairs, maritime affairs, climate change. The performance report of two provinces including Sindh and Balochistan, as well as six federal ministries will be compiled in the next month. Records have been sought from the focal persons on joint secretary-level which would be compared with the statistics of the PM’s performance delivery unit. During the ongoing accountability process, the federal government will scrutinise the response rate of secretaries and subordinate officials of the concerned ministries. The performance of police inspector generals (IGs) of all provinces, chief secretaries and their subordinate institutions will also be sized up. On the basis of the reports, the concerned ministries, divisions and provinces will be given appreciated by the unit or served show-cause notices over poor performance.