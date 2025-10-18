US President Donald Trump has once again expressed his determination that he has the ability to end every war in the world.

According to a global news agency, the US President said on the clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan that he is aware of the conflict between the two countries.

President Trump added that I will come back and end this war too, it will be a very easy task for me because it is my job to resolve the conflicts of the world.

It should be noted that this is the first time that a world leader has spoken openly about the recent Pak-Afghan conflict.

US President Donald Trump has previously declared himself worthy of the Nobel Prize several times for ending seven wars in the world.

It should be remembered that Pakistan had proposed President Trump’s name for the Nobel Prize for his role in mediating the ceasefire with India.

President Trump is now active in ending the Russia-Ukraine war after the Gaza ceasefire, for which he will also meet his Russian counterpart in Hungary.

It should be remembered that on the night of October 11 and 12, the security forces of the Taliban government in Afghanistan opened unprovoked fire on Pakistan.

To which the Pakistan Air Force responded befittingly. It also carried out successful operations against the outlawed TTP terrorists in Kunar, Nangarhar, Paktika, Khost and Helmand.

The Pakistan Army targeted several Afghan posts that were demonstrating aggression, in which dozens of Afghan soldiers were killed.

On this shameful failure and retreat, the Taliban government of Afghanistan also requested Pakistan for an immediate ceasefire.

On which Pakistan announced a temporary ceasefire for 48 hours on October 15, which was to expire at 6 pm tomorrow.

The Taliban government once again requested an extension of the ceasefire, to which Pakistan announced that the ceasefire would be maintained until the peace talks in Doha.