Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss regional security and matters of mutual interest, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

CDF Munir is currently on a high-level official visit to Turkiye to enhance the deep-rooted strategic and defence ties between the two brotherly nations, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

Upon his arrival in Turkiye, Field Marshal Munir was extended a warm reception reflecting the historic and brotherly relations between the two nations, read the statement.

“During the visit, the field marshal held a series of high-level engagements with the Turkish political and military leadership,” the ISPR said.

Field Marshal Munir called on President Erdogan and Minister of National Defence, Yasar Guler, to discuss matters of mutual interest and regional security, it added.

According to the ISPR, the high-level deliberations underscored the shared vision of both nations to foster a more robust strategic partnership in an evolving geopolitical environment.

At the Turkish General Staff (TGS) headquarters, the army chief was welcomed with a guard of honour, after which he held a detailed meeting with Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu.

The two leaders discussed regional security dynamics and professional matters of mutual concern.

General Bayraktaroglu bestowed the Turkish Armed Forces Distinguished Service Medal upon CDF Munir in recognition of his meritorious services and commitment to bolstering bilateral military cooperation.

The field marshal also visited the Turkish Land Forces (TLF) headquarters, where he was received by Turkish Land Forces Commander General Metin Tokel.

During his visit to Anıtkabir, the Mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, CDF Munir laid a floral wreath and paid respects to the founder of modern Turkiye, acknowledging his visionary leadership and the deep-rooted historical bonds between the two nations.

The visit signifies the resolve of both nations to further strengthen their multifaceted defence relationship and continue their joint efforts for regional peace and stability.