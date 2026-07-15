The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) Glacier Lake Monitoring Cell on Tuesday released its latest minimum temperature report, warning that rising temperatures in the country’s northern glacial regions continue to increase the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

According to the PMD, minimum temperatures increased across most glaciated areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past 24 hours. The highest minimum temperatures were recorded at Badswat in Ghizer (19.58°C), Ghundas in Kharmang (19.44°C) and Arandu in Shigar (17.96°C). Meanwhile, Tattu Muthat in Diamer recorded a minimum temperature of 14.94°C, with the warming trend continuing over the past day.

The department said continuous monitoring is underway in the glaciated regions of Nagar, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer, Shigar, Skardu, Kharmang, Ghanche and Diamer.

It warned that the sustained rise in temperatures could accelerate glacier melting and heighten the risk of GLOF events in vulnerable areas. To strengthen monitoring, the PMD said it has enhanced surveillance through automated weather and water-level sensor stations installed in sensitive glacial regions.

The department has advised relevant authorities and district administrations to remain on alert and ensure preparedness for any potential glacial flooding.

Residents of mountainous and glaciated areas, as well as travellers, have also been urged to stay updated on weather conditions and take necessary precautionary measures. The PMD said it would continue closely monitoring temperature trends in glacier-fed regions.