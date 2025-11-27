The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for strengthening the regulatory and competitive landscape of Pakistan’s pharmaceutical and therapeutic goods sector.

The MoU was signed between Salman Amin, Member of the Competition Commission, and Dr Ubaidullah, Chief Executive Officer of DRAP, read a statement.

This MoU provides a framework for bilateral cooperation between the two institutions.

“The agreement will enhance the exchange of information and data, joint enforcement, and the monitoring of misleading advertisements, unfair competition in the pharmaceutical sector, and transparent marketing claims for healthcare products and over-the-counter (OTC) categories.

“The framework also includes cooperation on digital data sharing, institutional capacity building, research, and policy analysis,” read the statement.

Speaking at the ceremony, Salman Amin stated that this partnership will help protect consumers, especially in an environment where online advertising and e-commerce have exacerbated misleading advertisement practices. He emphasised that the pharmaceutical sector directly impacts public health, making close cooperation between the two bodies essential to ensure transparency and fair competition in the medicines market.

Dr Ubaidullah, Chief Executive of DRAP, noted that while federal regulatory bodies operate within their respective domains, they share common objectives.

He explained that although drug prices have been deregulated in the pharmaceutical sector, adherence to market principles by pharma companies and challenges related to supply necessitate joint monitoring.

He added that cooperation and coordination between institutions enhance regulatory outcomes and help ensure the appropriate availability and fair pricing of essential medicines.