Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour is now the highest-grossing country tour of all time with over $400 million in revenue, Live Nation said in a statement on Monday, citing a Billboard story.

The ‘Cuff It’ singer has also become the highest-grossing Black artist of all time and the highest-grossing R&B artist of all time, Live Nation added.

Additionally, the 43-year-old performer has made history as the first woman and American act to have two different tours earn over $400 million.

In late April, the singer launched the Cowboy Carter tour in Los Angeles, rolling through ’Texas Hold ‘Em’ and other country hits while sharing the stage with her two daughters.

Last Saturday, Beyonce finished the record-breaking tour in Las Vegas with special appearances from her husband, rapper Jay-Z, her former R&B girl group, Destiny’s Child, and country singer Shaboozey.

Throughout her tour, the ‘16 Carriages’ vocalist has paid homage to Black American contributions to country music, specifically honouring Black performers, some of whom are featured in the Cowboy Carter album.

Beyonce has spoken candidly about not feeling welcomed in the country genre despite her Texas roots, after she became the first Black woman to win Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Her performance at the Country Music Association Awards in 2016 received notable backlash, including racist comments across social media from those saying her songs were not real country music.

There were 32 sold-out stadium shows across North America, the UK, and Europe that grossed over $400 million, according to Live Nation. By contrast, pop singer Taylor Swift earned over $2 billion for her Eras tour that spanned from March 2023 to December 2024, becoming the highest-grossing tour ever.