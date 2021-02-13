Mehwish Mustaqeem beauru chief the patriot sialkot

Education may be a luxury to a few fortunate women but to an average middle class women education is a means of earning her livelihood.It is an Armour against any accident in life.Woman has of late begun to realist that she is a burden on her parents during the days of her youth.Then this burden is thrown on the shoulders of her husbands.When she is old she is a burden on her son or his wife.So she seeks education with a view to leading an independent life.

After the final examination there are three possibilities in case of girl students to study further to stay at home or to launch out into a career.To the girls who opt for a career many avenues are open.Advertising is a field that can appeal to girls with imagination.Either a part time or full time as a copy writer can be taken.

Training can be acquired on the jobs itself.Advertising pays just as well as and better than some other jobs.In advertising illustrations are being used more and more to supplement the written messages.Thus there are unlimited opportunities for commercial artists in this field.For the girls with a passion for book a library would be the ideal place to work in.Basic training is required but the pay is very handsome.The work is very interesting .They can keep constant with books.They can guide others in their choice of books.Moreover by staying in this profession that can improve their qualifications and can look for better jobs.If a girl has the ability to put down her thoughts in words journalism can prove a rewarding career.Full time journalism means long hours of work and little pay.

Part time journalism though less strenuous is also handicapped by irregular and low payment.But for those who are fond of writing and seeing their names in print journalism is an attractive field.There is a wide market for features on topics of current interest with pictures to illustrate the article.For the science students who want to make use of their knowledge research work would be a good idea.Laboratories and research institutions welcome them.Some of them can become nurses after a short training.Good students can get admission to m.b.b.s class and after five years work can become lady doctors.

Medical profession is very paying.Then there is the field of education.People have acknowledged the importance of education for women.Now schools and colleges are being opened for that.After a good degree of M.a she can join as a lecturer.And finally for the girl with a lot of enterprise and a little capital it is possible to start a small business in the line of clothes greeting cards and foodstuffs.There are many other professions open for girls.They can become air hostesses in some airline.They can work as family planning officers.They can serve in the field of insurance as field officers.Today women are fit for all professions but there is unemployment in the country.