Raising the slogan ‘7 June, Noon he Noon’, Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar Awan made an appearance in Hunza as PML-N’s election campaign for Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) election gained momentum. He was accompanied by senior party figures, Khurram Dastagir and Abid Sher Ali, who urged voters to back the party’s candidates and pledged a new wave of development projects for the region.

Addressing party workers, Former MNA Safdar, the spouse of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, called on supporters to rally behind the PML-N in the June 7 elections.

Safdar, said the PML-N remained committed to serving the people of Gilgit-Baltistan despite political challenges faced by the party over the years.

He claimed Nawaz Sharif had repeatedly been prevented from completing his development agenda through political conspiracies and setbacks. According to Safdar, several major national projects could have transformed the country had they been allowed to continue uninterrupted.

Safdar added the party envisioned Gilgit-Baltistan becoming a key trade corridor linking Pakistan and China and promised expanded educational opportunities in the region. He also spoke of plans for higher education institutions and welfare initiatives aimed at improving living standards.

Safdar told supporters that the PML-N would not abandon Gilgit-Baltistan and would continue working for the region’s development regardless of political circumstances.

Concluding the event, party leaders urged voters to support PML-N candidates in the June 7 elections, with Safdar declaring that “June 7 will belong to the PML-N.”