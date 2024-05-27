No servant can be raised according to the constitution and law, Wajihauddin
Whoever does shopping or travels abroad will come on record, Malik Bustan
ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme
The nature of missing persons may vary
Capitalists can also be kidnapped, and state opponents also disappear
Since I raised my voice, there have been many recoveries on this issue
There is still little work to be done on the issue of missing persons
Things will be fine when our people invest
Gas overbilling is more than electricity bills
Pakistani investment that is going out should be stopped,
What is the cause of the defect to be found
If politics goes on, things will go on
Nawaz Sharif will become the party president, the party already belongs to him
Justice (Rtd) Wajihauddin’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi
People being picked up by law and forces agencies is alarming
The constitution is also clear on the issue of people involved in anti-state activities
Those who live in Pakistan have their rights defined in the constitution,
There are heaps of problems in Pakistan, these problems should be solved within the limits of the constitution
Whoever is arrested, everyone including his heirs should know where he is
Often our judges are so slow that even an elephant passes in front of them
There are many things that our judiciary should also keep in mind
Whatever the circumstances, matters should not be taken too far
Economist Malik Bostan’s talk in Sachi Baat program
If you want to take a loan from the IMF, you have to accept their conditions,
This question is asked that if you take such a loan, how will you pay it back
The government’s only answer is to increase petrol, electricity prices and taxes
Now every person’s identity card number is being made a National Tax Number
People are still not desperate to do business, they want to do business,
The Prime Minister has said that if we can make atomic bombs, why can’t we develop the economy
Perhaps as a nation we do not want to do the work ourselves, economist
A business tycoon told the army chief that he could bring a huge investment
SIFC was formed for the convenience of investors
Rekodic project is very big, Canada has invested 6 billion dollars
The doldrums and despair over the economy of Pakistan will end soon,
Overbilling of electricity and gas should be investigated, economist
Disappointment among businessmen due to government measures, industry is going down
Bad governance and complex laws must also be abolished
Right now all our hopes are on SIFC
In Pakistan, people robbed people by selling property files
Money trail should be sought from those who have properties abroad
Take back the profession from those who don’t have money trail of overseas properties
Housing societies have no check and balance and no team
The owners of the housing societies sold the plots and sent the money out
Government and Army’s initiative to stop smuggling is commendable
Pakistan’s reserves have exceeded 14 billion dollars
Pakistan’s 62 billion dollar project with China is going to be decided
China has only one demand from us to provide security