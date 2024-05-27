No servant can be raised according to the constitution and law, Wajihauddin

Whoever does shopping or travels abroad will come on record, Malik Bustan

Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi's conversation in Sachi Baat programme

The nature of missing persons may vary

Capitalists can also be kidnapped, and state opponents also disappear

Since I raised my voice, there have been many recoveries on this issue

There is still little work to be done on the issue of missing persons

Things will be fine when our people invest

Gas overbilling is more than electricity bills

Pakistani investment that is going out should be stopped,

What is the cause of the defect to be found

If politics goes on, things will go on

Nawaz Sharif will become the party president, the party already belongs to him

Justice (Rtd) Wajihauddin’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi

People being picked up by law and forces agencies is alarming

The constitution is also clear on the issue of people involved in anti-state activities

Those who live in Pakistan have their rights defined in the constitution,

There are heaps of problems in Pakistan, these problems should be solved within the limits of the constitution

Whoever is arrested, everyone including his heirs should know where he is

Often our judges are so slow that even an elephant passes in front of them

There are many things that our judiciary should also keep in mind

Whatever the circumstances, matters should not be taken too far

Economist Malik Bostan’s talk in Sachi Baat program

If you want to take a loan from the IMF, you have to accept their conditions,

This question is asked that if you take such a loan, how will you pay it back

The government’s only answer is to increase petrol, electricity prices and taxes

Now every person’s identity card number is being made a National Tax Number

People are still not desperate to do business, they want to do business,

The Prime Minister has said that if we can make atomic bombs, why can’t we develop the economy

Perhaps as a nation we do not want to do the work ourselves, economist

A business tycoon told the army chief that he could bring a huge investment

SIFC was formed for the convenience of investors

Rekodic project is very big, Canada has invested 6 billion dollars

The doldrums and despair over the economy of Pakistan will end soon,

Overbilling of electricity and gas should be investigated, economist

Disappointment among businessmen due to government measures, industry is going down

Bad governance and complex laws must also be abolished

Right now all our hopes are on SIFC

In Pakistan, people robbed people by selling property files

Money trail should be sought from those who have properties abroad

Take back the profession from those who don’t have money trail of overseas properties

Housing societies have no check and balance and no team

The owners of the housing societies sold the plots and sent the money out

Government and Army’s initiative to stop smuggling is commendable

Pakistan’s reserves have exceeded 14 billion dollars

Pakistan’s 62 billion dollar project with China is going to be decided

China has only one demand from us to provide security