The by-election for the vacant Senate seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, previously held by Sania Nishtar, will be held tomorrow (Thursday).

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Raheela Bibi has withdrawn in favour of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) nominee.

Raheela Bibi formally submitted a withdrawal letter to the Returning Officer, announcing support for the PML-N candidate.

According to the provincial election commission, nine candidates remain in the race, with polling to take place at the Assembly’s Jirga Hall.

The election will be conducted via secret ballot, and mobile phones are banned inside the polling station.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has awarded the ticket to Mashal Yousafzai for the women’s seat in the by-election.

PTI founder Imran Khan, approved the ticket, and other party candidates have been directed to withdraw by July 30.