At least 11 people lost their lives and over 30 others were injured in two separate road accidents in Chakwal and Jamshoro on Sunday.

In Chakwal, a passenger bus travelling from Islamabad to Lahore fell into a ravine near Dhok Sial on the M-2 Motorway.

According to rescue officials, nine passengers were killed and 18 sustained injuries. The deceased and injured were shifted to the Trauma Center Kallar Kahar and DHQ Hospital.

According to a statement from Rescue 1122, the bus was carrying more than 40 passengers at the time of the accident.

The rescue service released a list of casualties, which included three children—aged eight months, one year, and two years. The oldest deceased victim was 45 years old. The injured passengers ranged in age from 14 to 55.

District Police Officer Chakwal, Ahmed Mohiuddin, took notice of the incident and dispatched a team of senior officers to the site. A police spokesperson stated, “The area has been secured, and legal procedures are underway.”

Chakwal Rescue and Safety Officer, Shaukat Ali, praised the quick response of his teams, saying, “Our rescue teams acted with professionalism, delivering immediate medical assistance to the injured and shifting the deceased to the hospital.”

He also urged the public to carry out thorough vehicle fitness checks—especially for tyres, brakes, and steering systems—before beginning long journeys to avoid similar tragedies.

Meanwhile, in Jamshoro, a collision between a passenger coach and a truck near Nooriabad claimed two lives including the truck driver and the bus helper and injured 10 others.

The coach was en route from Karachi to Larkana. Several of the injured are reported to be in critical condition and have been taken to nearby hospitals.

Fatal highway accidents remain common in Pakistan, often caused by speeding, dangerous overtaking, and violations of traffic regulations.

Earlier, on July 13, another deadly crash occurred when a bus overturned near the Chakri Interchange on the M2 motorway, killing six people and injuring 27 others.

