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Budget presentation likely delayed till June 10 amid IMF talks: government sources

By: dailythepatriotbeta

Published: June 3, 2026

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Budget presentation likely delayed till June 10 amid IMF talks: government sources

Pakistan’s federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year is unlikely to be presented on June 5 and may now be tabled on June 10, according to government and media sources, as discussions with the International Monetary Fund over key fiscal measures remain ongoing.

The government has not yet officially confirmed the change in schedule, nor given a reason for the expected delay, according to Business Recorder.

However, sources said unresolved issues with the International Monetary Fund, particularly related to creating additional fiscal space and provincial contributions to federal expenditures, have contributed to the postponement.

The federal budget is a key policy document outlining revenue and spending priorities for the next fiscal year.

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Latest NewsNational

Budget presentation likely delayed till June 10 amid IMF talks: government sources

Published: June 3, 2026

Link copied!
Budget presentation likely delayed till June 10 amid IMF talks: government sources

Pakistan’s federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year is unlikely to be presented on June 5 and may now be tabled on June 10, according to government and media sources, as discussions with the International Monetary Fund over key fiscal measures remain ongoing.

The government has not yet officially confirmed the change in schedule, nor given a reason for the expected delay, according to Business Recorder.

However, sources said unresolved issues with the International Monetary Fund, particularly related to creating additional fiscal space and provincial contributions to federal expenditures, have contributed to the postponement.

The federal budget is a key policy document outlining revenue and spending priorities for the next fiscal year.

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Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *