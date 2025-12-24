ISLAMABAD: Additional Director NCCIA Chaudhry Sarfraz’s bail was rejected in the bribery case.

The bribery case against NCCIA officers was heard before the FIA ​​Central Court judge, in which the court approved the bails of two more officers while Additional Director Chaudhry Sarfraz’s bail was rejected.

The court approved the bails of NCIA Deputy Director Zawar and Deputy Director Usman, on whose behalf Advocate Farooq Bajwa appeared in the court, while Advocate Mian Ali Ashfaq argued on behalf of Additional Director Chaudhry Sarfraz.

Additional Director Chaudhry Sarfraz’s lawyer said in his statement that the FI could not present evidence of bribery against the accused. The case was for 9 million while the recovery was more than 4 crore. No victim has come forward against the accused.

It should be noted that the FIA ​​has registered a bribery case against the accused.