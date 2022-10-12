Former Australian bowler Brett Lee disagrees with India’s 15-man T20 World Cup roster because he believes that pacer Umran Malik, who has no international experience, should be included.

Due to the absence of reserve player Deepak Chahar, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja due to injury, there have been discussions regarding India’s 15-man team.

The Men in Blue therefore have a limited number of alternatives, including either calling up pacers Malik or Mohammed Siraj or promoting Mohammed Shami to the starting lineup.

Though Malik’s prospects of being selected are minimal, the seasoned Australian thinks he should be given an opportunity because he is young and bowls very quickly.

Umran Malik is bowling at a speed of 150 km/h. What’s the purpose of owning the nicest car in the world if you leave it in the garage, am I right? The Australian told Khaleej Times that Umran Malik ought to have been included in India’s World Cup roster.

Get him in the team and send him to Australia, where the ball flies through, despite the fact that he is young and raw and bowls at a speed of 150 kph. When a bowler is going 140 kph and another is going 150 kph, things change.