A bogie of the Quetta-bound Bolan Mail was partially damaged on Thursday after an explosion targeted a railway track in the Sibi district of Balochistan, railway and security officials confirmed.

According to officials, the blast occurred between Bakhtiarabad and Damboli, striking the track as the 3UP Bolan Mail was en route from Karachi to Quetta.

“Bogie No. 7 sustained partial damage, but the train safely arrived at the Sibi railway station,” the officials said.

They added that the train passed over the affected section and reached Sibi safely. As a precaution, train 40UP was held at Dera Murad Jamali Station (DMJJ) to avoid any untoward incident.

The 3UP Bolan Mail departs from Karachi City Station and reaches Quetta the next day, making more than 20 stops along its route, according to Pakistan Railways.

Balochistan has witnessed a steady increase in attacks targeting railway infrastructure in recent years. Tracks have frequently been targeted by explosives, disrupting rail connectivity across the province.

On March 11, the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) blew up train tracks and held up more than 440 passengers near a remote mountain pass in the Bolan district.

After a day-long standoff, security forces killed 33 attackers and rescued the remaining passengers. Terrorists had martyred 26 people before the launch of the operation. Four security personnel embraced martyrdom during the operation.