By Sardar Khan Niazi

Blame-game is what politics is all about at present. Political leaders are good at the old game. When they are in power, they hold the opposition responsible for all the ills. However, the same people when in opposition they blame rulers. They allow corruption to find expression in their own fashion. It is just a matter of branding corruption. That is all.

In every organization, institution, and department, there are laws to take stern action against officials and staff members for engaging in unlawful activities. What is the system to instill discipline in the public representatives? Surely, just because the people elected them does not put them above the laws of the land?

Some of the public representatives have good records and have the intention to do something good for the country. However, look at many others! They are simply out there to make a fortune for themselves.

In public and in private some spread hatred and confusion in the public mind about the roles played by public representatives. We know that nobody is hundred percent free of corruption but the law says that one must come up with tangible evidence to pin them down.

Therefore, my request is, please do something tangible yourself before blaming one another. Abide by the law yourself before blaming others for violating them. Attend the parliament sessions if you really want to serve the people. In addition, please do not suffer from the delusion that you are greater than parliament, individually or collectively.

Blame-game has become widespread among political leaders is a fact. The committed and more often uncommitted actions on the part of political rivals are the repetitive spicy stuff for the media. Blame-game is not something new; it is, in fact, as old as the history of governance itself. Nevertheless, the currency it has gained in today’s Pakistan is just awe-inspiring.

Much of this complaining has to do with the refusal to take personal responsibility.People make mistakes and engage in regrettable actions. However, by failing to take personal responsibility the road to constructive change is blocked. The willingness to accept responsibility for own mistakes can be an important prerequisite for making constructive change.

The current political scenario in Pakistan has become the worst in its nature. The best way is to criticize the policies and their implication. The public has no concern regarding the personal lives of political leaders as long as they sincerely deliver their service.

The goal of the blame game is not to enlighten, but to weaken the opposition by pushing it onto the defensive. The political leaders of our country do not know that they relinquish their power when they blame others. The blame does not change the situation and only keeps them in a victim mentality.

Pakistan is in difficulty; therefore, all it needs at this point in time is stability and a sense of direction to consolidate the dipping economy. The arrests and intimidation are undesired, and the government had better adopt a hands-off policy. A level-playing field in politics is indispensable to ensure tranquility.

Politicians must try reconciliation rather than clash, Reciprocal tolerance among political parties is necessary as aggressive political speech is at the root of all the problems. It is time to open up the political dialogue and make a consensus-oriented policy to achieve common goals.

Politicians from the PDM and PTI may feel that the leaders associated with the rival political party are getting a taste of their own medicine, but the best revenge, as a wise man once said, is not to be like one’s enemy. Instead of constantly trading insults, our politicians should join hands for the greater good.