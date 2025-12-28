Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed former president Asif Ali Zardari the “king of reconciliation” while addressing a gathering marking the 18th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

Addressing a public rally in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Bilawal said 18 years have passed since Benazir Bhutto’s martyrdom, adding that the people gathered from all four provinces are the strongest response to terrorists and her assassins. He said the world receives the message that Benazir Bhutto lives on through the love of her supporters.

Bilawal stated that Pakistan’s victory against India in May was a victory for the entire nation and was acknowledged globally. He said sacrifices associated with Garhi Khuda Bakhsh contributed to Pakistan becoming a nuclear power. He added that Asif Ali Zardari strengthened friendship with China by laying the foundation of CPEC.

Speaking on the economy, Bilawal said the country is facing political and economic challenges, stressing that PPP considers federal problems as its own and is committed to public relief. He highlighted PPP-led initiatives including the Benazir Income Support Programme, free healthcare facilities, housing for poor women in Sindh, and agricultural reforms.

Bilawal emphasized that Benazir Bhutto’s final message was reconciliation, saying political extremism must be abandoned to overcome national crises. He urged all political forces to bring politics back within democratic limits and think in the national interest.