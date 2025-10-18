Tanya Mittal, a contestant of the 19th season of the popular reality show “Bigg Boss” and social media influencer, has been caught in a new scandal.

According to reports, Tanya is accused of making false and misleading claims about her luxurious life on social media.

Mumbai-based influencer Faizan Ansari has filed a formal complaint against Tanya at the Gwalior SSP office. Faizan took the stand that Tanya Mittal presented herself as the owner of a building or house that is “more luxurious than a five-star hotel”, and also claimed that she travels abroad by plane only for “baklava, dal and coffee”.

The complaint took the stand that Tanya’s statements on social media are setting a wrong example for the youth, as she is presenting an unrealistic and false lifestyle as a symbol of success. According to Faizan, Tanya’s actions are promoting a culture of lies, deceit and self-promotion on social media.

The influencer has also been accused of cheating several people, including her alleged boyfriend Balraj, which led to a dispute between them and Balraj being sent to jail.

Faizan Ansari says that he personally went to Gwalior from Mumbai to collect all the necessary evidence for the complaint against Tanya.

The matter has now quickly become a topic of discussion on Indian media and social platforms, where users are questioning the artificially glitzy aspect of social media and where the line between reality and pretense should be drawn.