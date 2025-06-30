Rumors continue to swirl about the 17th edition of Apple’s flagship device, the iPhone.

According to the latest news, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be introduced with a more powerful battery than its previous editions. The iPhone 17 Pro Max will finally be the first iPhone to have a 5,000 mAh battery.

5,000 mAh batteries have become a default feature in Android smartphones.

But with the exception of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, each new generation of the iPhone Pro Max line has seen a slight increase in the phone’s battery size.