Daily The Patriot

Sci-Tech

Big news regarding the iPhone 17 Pro Max!

News Desk

News Desk

Rumors continue to swirl about the 17th edition of Apple’s flagship device, the iPhone.

According to the latest news, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be introduced with a more powerful battery than its previous editions. The iPhone 17 Pro Max will finally be the first iPhone to have a 5,000 mAh battery.

5,000 mAh batteries have become a default feature in Android smartphones.

But with the exception of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, each new generation of the iPhone Pro Max line has seen a slight increase in the phone’s battery size.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram X-twitter Threads

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *