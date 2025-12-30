Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Chief Organizer Alia Hamza has announced tough decisions based on the performance of the party’s provincial organization last year, hinting at major changes and hoping for cooperation from the workers.

In a statement released on the social networking website X, PTI Punjab Chief Organizer Punjab Alia Hamza said that I took over the post of Chief Organizer Punjab on January 28 and I will present the performance of each and every one of them to my workers.

She said that till date, no notification has been made in any region, district or even in any union council without my consent.

Alia Hamza said that all regional presidents have been appointed by me in advance and she has appointed each district organization with her own consent.

She said that based on the past performance, I am going to take some tough decisions and I hope that you all will support me.