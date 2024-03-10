Now that Asif Zardari has assumed the office of the President of Pakistan, hope mounts that finally we are on the track of political stability.

On economic front , Pakistan is literally teetering on the brink. We need some sort of solid policies that can steer us towards economic prosperity. At the moment we are grappled with so many problems that sometimes it becomes an uphill task as to initiate the process of revival from where. This is a catch -22 situation we are in.

Despite being mired into controversies Mr. Zardari has earned an unprecedented victory. He is sworn in as the elected President for the second term. Unprecedented and ironic. He is the man who has been victim of propaganda at its worst and he is the man who always holds the rein of the politics. He is perhaps the man who has been a target of character assassination campaign and despite of that he is the man most powerful in our political arena.

He has the acumen to take everyone with him. He has the ability to make his worst opponent work with him.

Economic stability is the real challenge and it cannot be achieved without political stability. Mr. Zardari can play a vital role in bringing all the party to the table. He can bridge the gap between ruling coterie and the fiery opposition.

He is not a popular politician. He is not a crowd puller. He has no charisma. But yes he has the acumen and ability to steer this trembling political system towards stability. He can talk to everyone. He can befriend even the worst of his enemies. This ability is very rare in our politics. His wherewithal of wheeling and dealing should be used for political stability. And he can do this. This is an ace up on his sleeve. Let’s hope for the best.