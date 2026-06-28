England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from the England Test team captaincy and international cricket.

According to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), 35-year-old Ben Stokes will bid farewell to his international career at the end of the third and final Test against New Zealand.

After the retirement announcement, the fans present at Trent Bridge gave Ben Stokes a standing ovation.

Describing him as one of the greatest cricketers in England’s history, ECB chairman Richard Thompson said that Stokes played a key role in many historic victories, including the 2019 and 2022 World Cups, and left a deep impression on English cricket with his leadership and outstanding performance.