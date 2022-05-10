<!-- wp:image {"width":1046,"height":628} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/6279f0925f0ab.jpg" alt="A combination photo of David Beckham (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R). \u2014 AP\/AFP" width="1046" height="628"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>LONDON: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Manchester United<\/a> are set to undergo major changes after another disappointing season but former midfielder David Beckham hopes Cristiano Ronaldo sticks around for at least another year.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>United\u2019s 4-0 hammering at Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend means they cannot finish higher than sixth.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The Old Trafford side have appointed<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Ajax Amsterdam <\/a>manager Erik ten Hag to replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick from the end of the current campaign, with the Dutchman expected to revamp the squad during the close season.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Ronaldo has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season and Beckham, who also wore United\u2019s number seven jersey, hopes the 37-year-old forward will stay on.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIt\u2019s important to him \u2014 we all know how much <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">United means to him.<\/a> He\u2019s still doing what he does best,\u201d Beckham told Sky Sports at the Miami Grand Prix.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cTo be doing what he\u2019s doing at his age is really incredible so hopefully it continues for another year or two.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Beckham, who won six Premier League titles at United, said fans had stuck by the side through some difficult times, with United\u2019s last league title coming in the 2012-2013 season.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIt\u2019s been a tough end to the season. But it is the end of the season, I\u2019m sure a lot of fans are thankful of that because it\u2019s been a tough one \u2014 full of ups and downs,\u201d he said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe players have done what they can do best, so has the manager. I turned up at the stadium a few months back and every seat was filled so the fans still believe, they support, they turn up for the team.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->