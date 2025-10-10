The American TV industry was shaken when a court found an unlicensed beautician responsible for the death of famous TV actress Cindyanna Santangelo.

According to a global news agency, 58-year-old actress Cindyanna Santangelo was injected with silicone on March 24 to look beautiful, shapely and youthful.

The actress’s condition deteriorated immediately after the injection. The actress allegedly developed a complication such as embolism (blood clot or blockage of an artery) which caused her death.

The American court has convicted the beautician who administered the injections, 55-year-old Libby Adame, who is known in the industry as the “Butt Lady”.

Surprisingly, the beautician did not have a medical license to administer the injections. The female beautician was convicted in a similar case in 2019.

Now, in this case too, she will be sentenced on November 5 under the charges of murder and illegal medical practice.

Actress Cindyanna Santangelo rose to fame with the popular sitcom “Married… with Children” and made her showbiz debut with the music video “Bust a Move” in 1989.

It should be remembered that in India, too, famous actress Shefali lost her life after getting a beauty injection.

Immediately after getting the cosmetic injection, her condition deteriorated and her heart rate started to become uncontrollable. Despite being taken to the hospital, she could not be saved.