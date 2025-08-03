Okra, if made a part of the daily diet, can provide amazing health benefits. That is why it is also called “natural multivitamin”.

There are great benefits of daily consumption of okra, some of which are as follows;

Okra seeds and pulp slow down the absorption of sugar in the blood, which is useful for diabetic patients. Similarly, magnesium, potassium and calcium help control high blood pressure.

The fiber and antioxidants in it protect the heart from diseases by reducing cholesterol. The digestive system is better and high fiber prevents constipation and keeps the intestines healthy.

Apart from that, it is also good for joints and bones. It contains vitamin K and iron, which strengthen bones, while reducing inflammation. Vitamin C in it also brightens the skin and strengthens hair.

The way to make it in a healthy way is to reduce frying of okra, cook it in less oil on low heat. Okra is more nutritious when cooked with tomatoes, ginger, and garlic.